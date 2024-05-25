Quest Partners LLC Invests $428,000 in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Resideo Technologies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,033,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,329,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Resideo Technologies by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,253,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,409,000 after acquiring an additional 744,403 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Resideo Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,860,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,111,000 after purchasing an additional 609,176 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,815,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,087,000 after buying an additional 921,631 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,722,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,016,000 after buying an additional 167,145 shares in the last quarter. 91.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

In other Resideo Technologies news, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Resideo Technologies news, Director Nina Richardson sold 5,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $118,978.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,094,463.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tina M. Beskid sold 3,310 shares of Resideo Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $71,032.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 64,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,394,041.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,945 shares of company stock valued at $342,937 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:REZI traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.75. 507,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,724. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.41. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $23.21.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.14. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, energy management, and safety and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

