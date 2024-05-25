Quest Partners LLC Makes New $390,000 Investment in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 31,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000. Quest Partners LLC owned 0.09% of The Shyft Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in The Shyft Group by 101.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 535,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,544,000 after buying an additional 270,284 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Shyft Group by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 438,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after acquiring an additional 135,770 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in The Shyft Group in the fourth quarter valued at $477,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 514,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,284,000 after purchasing an additional 69,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,397 shares in the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson dropped their target price on The Shyft Group from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

SHYF traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.53. The stock had a trading volume of 243,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,103. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $27.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.77.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 0.01% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The company had revenue of $197.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.90 million. Equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -2,000.00%.

In related news, CEO John Albert Dunn acquired 4,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $49,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 35,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,834. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

