Quest Partners LLC Makes New $406,000 Investment in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,365,000. ARGA Investment Management LP bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $1,067,000. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 15,851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in IPG Photonics by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,200,599 shares in the company, valued at $618,243,430.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $70,368.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,646.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total value of $772,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,200,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $618,243,430.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,788 shares of company stock valued at $1,738,708 over the last three months. 38.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $74.00 to $68.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Benchmark dropped their price target on IPG Photonics from $116.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on IPG Photonics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.40.

NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $85.63. The stock had a trading volume of 175,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 231,166. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.17. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $80.33 and a 12-month high of $141.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.79.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to purchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. Its laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

