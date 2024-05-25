Quest Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 760 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $585.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Benchmark raised their price target on Netflix from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price objective (up from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

Netflix Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $11.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $646.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,615,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,191,080. The company has a market capitalization of $278.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $548.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $344.73 and a one year high of $652.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total value of $345,777.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 20,566 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $610.42, for a total transaction of $12,553,897.72. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,091.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

