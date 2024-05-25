Quest Partners LLC Takes $396,000 Position in Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC)

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Old Second Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,260,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,767,000 after buying an additional 33,149 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,387,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,419,000 after buying an additional 167,355 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 447,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,087,000 after purchasing an additional 57,092 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 379,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,861,000 after buying an additional 10,827 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in Old Second Bancorp by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 325,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after purchasing an additional 158,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $298,858.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 46,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,459.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Old Second Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 21,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total transaction of $298,858.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $663,459.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gary S. Collins sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.48, for a total transaction of $43,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,301,650.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on OSBC shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Old Second Bancorp in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Raymond James upgraded Old Second Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

Old Second Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OSBC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.39. The stock had a trading volume of 124,309 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,663. Old Second Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.71 and a 52-week high of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $645.39 million, a PE ratio of 7.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $83.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.50 million. Old Second Bancorp had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 16.36%. Equities analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Second Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 26th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 25th. Old Second Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 10.15%.

Old Second Bancorp Company Profile

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It offers demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. The company also provides commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

