Quest Partners LLC Takes $402,000 Position in The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT)

Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 17,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of The Hackett Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,496 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 123,182 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Hackett Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,634,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 90.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 107,963 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 576,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,589,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 142,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,369,000 after purchasing an additional 60,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,838. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $594.44 million, a P/E ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.87. The Hackett Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.09 and a 12-month high of $26.69.

The Hackett Group ( NASDAQ:HCKT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $71.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.65 million. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 40.62%. On average, analysts forecast that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is 34.92%.

A number of research firms recently commented on HCKT. Craig Hallum raised shares of The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of The Hackett Group from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as an intellectual property-based executive advisory, strategic consulting, and digital transformation company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Strategy & Business Transformation, Oracle Solutions, and SAP Solutions.

