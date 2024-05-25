Quest Partners LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BHF. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total value of $1,174,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,350,324.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric T. Steigerwalt sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.96, for a total transaction of $1,174,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 390,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,350,324.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Vonda Huss sold 10,000 shares of Brighthouse Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total value of $468,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,080 shares in the company, valued at $1,268,698. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Brighthouse Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brighthouse Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.29.

Brighthouse Financial stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.30. 329,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,011. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.62 and a 1 year high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 38.05% and a positive return on equity of 23.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

