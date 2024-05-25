Quilter (LON:QLT) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.89

Quilter plc (LON:QLT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 118.89 ($1.51) and last traded at GBX 118.89 ($1.51), with a volume of 8554254 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 114 ($1.45).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.33) price target on shares of Quilter in a report on Thursday, April 25th.

The company has a market capitalization of £1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 3,970.00, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 107.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 101.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 18th will be paid a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This is a boost from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.50. This represents a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16,666.67%.

In related news, insider Mark Satchel sold 41,557 shares of Quilter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 103 ($1.31), for a total transaction of £42,803.71 ($54,402.28). Company insiders own 4.66% of the company’s stock.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through High Net Worth and Affluent segments. The High Net Worth segment provides discretionary investment management services to high-net worth clients, charities, companies, and institutions through a network of branches; and financial advice services for protection, mortgages, savings, investment, and pensions primarily to high-net-worth clients.

