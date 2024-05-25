QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Trading Down 4.4%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 1,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 38,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average of $0.22.

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

