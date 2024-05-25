Rakon (RKN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $62.10

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 24.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Rakon token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges. Rakon has a total market cap of $26.33 million and approximately $62.10 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Rakon Token Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. The official website for Rakon is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

