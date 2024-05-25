Rakon (RKN) Price Hits $0.11

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Over the last seven days, Rakon has traded 24.8% higher against the dollar. One Rakon token can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000157 BTC on major exchanges. Rakon has a total market capitalization of $26.38 million and approximately $62.21 worth of Rakon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Rakon Profile

Rakon’s launch date was April 15th, 2019. Rakon’s total supply is 285,714,286 tokens and its circulating supply is 242,857,143 tokens. Rakon’s official website is rkntoken.io. Rakon’s official Twitter account is @rakonrkn and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rakon’s official message board is medium.com/@rakontoken.

Buying and Selling Rakon

According to CryptoCompare, “The vision of RKN is to build a trust-free and the preferred supplier to the Communications Infrastructure, Positioning, Aerospace and Defense markets with comprehensive application knowledge to enable transparent information flow and efficient collaboration.”

