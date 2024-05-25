Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.83

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.825 per share by the textile maker on Friday, July 12th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75.

Ralph Lauren has increased its dividend payment by an average of 63.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $12.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.8%.

Ralph Lauren Trading Up 2.3 %

RL stock opened at $173.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55. Ralph Lauren has a 12 month low of $103.17 and a 12 month high of $192.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $170.70 and its 200 day moving average is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

