Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Given New $180.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RL. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $192.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ralph Lauren in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $170.50.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

NYSE:RL traded up $3.88 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $173.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,330,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,909. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $192.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $170.70 and its 200-day moving average is $156.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.55.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.06. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Ralph Lauren’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Ralph Lauren will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. This is a positive change from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.86%.

Institutional Trading of Ralph Lauren

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 99.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 315 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 67.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

See Also

