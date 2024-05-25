Redrow (LON:RDW) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $622.06

Shares of Redrow plc (LON:RDW – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 622.06 ($7.91) and traded as high as GBX 722.50 ($9.18). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 717 ($9.11), with a volume of 335,684 shares trading hands.
A number of research firms have recently commented on RDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Redrow to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 410 ($5.21) to GBX 760 ($9.66) in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 756 ($9.61) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Friday, February 9th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Redrow to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from GBX 643 ($8.17) to GBX 688 ($8.74) in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Redrow to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 750 ($9.53) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Redrow currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 699.50 ($8.89).
In related news, insider Matthew Pratt sold 27,430 shares of Redrow stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.30), for a total transaction of £179,117.90 ($227,653.66). 25.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.
