Reed’s (NYSE:REED) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reed’s Price Performance

REED stock opened at $1.47 on Tuesday. Reed’s has a 1 year low of $1.09 and a 1 year high of $3.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.56 and a 200 day moving average of $1.80. The company has a market cap of $6.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.11.

Reed’s (NYSE:REED – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.94). The business had revenue of $11.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.08 million.

About Reed’s

Reed's, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of natural beverages in the United States. The company offers Reed's craft ginger beer; Reed's real ginger ales; Reed's Classic Mules; Reed's Hard Ginger Ale; Reed's ready to drink products; and Virgil's handcrafted sodas.

