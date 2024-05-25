ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIII) Director William Bradford White Buys 61,500 Shares

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

ReGen III Corp. (CVE:GIIIGet Free Report) Director William Bradford White acquired 61,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.31 per share, with a total value of C$19,065.00.

William Bradford White also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, April 18th, William Bradford White bought 25,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,225.00.
  • On Monday, February 26th, William Bradford White acquired 10,000 shares of ReGen III stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.36 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,600.00.

ReGen III Stock Down 3.1 %

CVE:GIII traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$0.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,286. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of C$36.69 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.35. ReGen III Corp. has a 12 month low of C$0.28 and a 12 month high of C$0.51.

ReGen III Company Profile

ReGen III Corp., a cleantech company, engages in the used motor oil refining business in Canada. It owns a portfolio of patented technologies that enable used motor oil re-refineries to produce a higher value product mix of base oils. The company was formerly known as Gen III Oil Corporation and changed its name to ReGen III Corp.

