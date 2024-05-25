Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by ProVise Management Group LLC

ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,486 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $932,571,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,840,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,098,661,000 after purchasing an additional 669,517 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 76,169.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 591,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $519,148,000 after purchasing an additional 590,314 shares during the period. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 552.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 219,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $193,136,000 after purchasing an additional 186,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 129.3% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 216,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $190,170,000 after buying an additional 122,103 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded up $4.45 on Friday, reaching $985.02. 259,279 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 437,413. The business’s 50-day moving average is $944.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $914.29. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $684.80 and a fifty-two week high of $998.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard S. Schleifer sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.25, for a total transaction of $24,481,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 408,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $399,729,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $925.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

