Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Bought by Intech Investment Management LLC

Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 119.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,104 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $16,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,062,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 453.8% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,532,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,055.00 to $1,082.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Bank of America upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $989.36.

Shares of NASDAQ REGN traded up $4.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $985.02. The company had a trading volume of 259,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,413. The company has a market capitalization of $108.54 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $944.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $914.87.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.46 by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.83%. On average, analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at $17,953,838.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total value of $98,205.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,925 shares of company stock worth $53,649,186. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

