Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RSG. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $446,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Republic Services by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 247,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,890,000 after acquiring an additional 10,509 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Republic Services by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 1,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Stock Performance

Shares of Republic Services stock traded up $0.48 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $186.81. The company had a trading volume of 832,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,196,508. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.05. The stock has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $140.07 and a 1-year high of $196.76.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 11.81%. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $199.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Scotiabank increased their price target on Republic Services from $211.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $203.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Republic Services from $209.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $201.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Amanda Hodges sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total value of $1,209,130.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 6,831 shares in the company, valued at $1,270,702.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

