Reviewing Blue Owl Capital Co. III (OBDE) and Its Competitors

Blue Owl Capital Co. III (NYSE:OBDE – Get Free Report) is one of 657 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Blue Owl Capital Co. III to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Owl Capital Co. III $422.83 million $271.96 million 7.16 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors $1.23 billion $94.96 million 58.86

Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Blue Owl Capital Co. III. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Owl Capital Co. III 0 0 1 0 3.00 Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors 116 550 847 14 2.50

Blue Owl Capital Co. III currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, indicating a potential downside of 1.54%. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 72.33%. Given Blue Owl Capital Co. III’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Blue Owl Capital Co. III has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Owl Capital Co. III and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Owl Capital Co. III 63.33% 13.62% 6.78% Blue Owl Capital Co. III Competitors -17.43% -47.27% 0.72%

Dividends

Blue Owl Capital Co. III pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Blue Owl Capital Co. III pays out 61.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.8% and pay out 68.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Blue Owl Capital Co. III is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.4% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 90.8% of Blue Owl Capital Co. III shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 25.2% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Blue Owl Capital Co. III beats its competitors on 9 of the 14 factors compared.

Blue Owl Capital Co. III Company Profile

Blue Owl Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company focused on lending to U.S. middle-market companies. Blue Owl Capital Corporation is based in NEW YORK.

