Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $455.65

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 455.65 ($5.79) and traded as high as GBX 496.50 ($6.31). Ricardo shares last traded at GBX 487 ($6.19), with a volume of 17,730 shares changing hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ricardo in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Ricardo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -120,000.00%.

In other Ricardo news, insider Judith Cottrell purchased 6,782 shares of Ricardo stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 439 ($5.58) per share, with a total value of £29,772.98 ($37,840.59). Company insiders own 2.48% of the company’s stock.

Ricardo plc provides environmental, technical, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Emerging, Automotive and Industrial (A&I) Established, Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

