Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) shares fell 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $56.60 and last traded at $56.68. 1,064,179 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 5,415,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on ROKU. Pivotal Research reduced their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Roku from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on Roku from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Roku in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Roku from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roku currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Get Roku alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ROKU

Roku Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.23 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.80.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $881.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $843.54 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 23.81% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.38) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $528,668.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,656 shares in the company, valued at $799,859.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 4,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $272,392.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,459 shares in the company, valued at $5,148,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Collier sold 8,365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total transaction of $528,668.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $799,859.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,111,093 over the last 90 days. 13.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Roku

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Roku by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,441,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,754 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 24.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,349,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457,925 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in Roku by 25.8% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,091,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455,408 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Roku in the fourth quarter worth $90,386,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Roku in the third quarter valued at about $55,182,000. 86.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Roku

(Get Free Report)

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform in the United states and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Devices. Its streaming platform allows users to find and access TV shows, movies, news, sports, and others. The Platform segment offers digital advertising, including direct and programmatic video advertising, media and entertainment promotional spending, and related services; and streaming services distribution, such as subscription and transaction revenue shares, and sale of premium subscriptions and branded app buttons on remote controls.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.