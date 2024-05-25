Roots (TSE:ROOT) Trading 0.4% Higher

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.32 and last traded at C$2.32. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 6,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TD Securities upgraded Roots from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 11th.

Roots Trading Down 0.4 %

Roots Company Profile

The firm has a market cap of C$92.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.45, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.35 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and ecommerce.

Further Reading

