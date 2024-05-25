Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Given New $161.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $159.00 to $161.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ROST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $143.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Ross Stores from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $10.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.13. 7,641,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,725,999. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.56. Ross Stores has a 12-month low of $100.66 and a 12-month high of $151.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 42.95%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be given a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 24.79%.

In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total value of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,916,192 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,243,740,000 after acquiring an additional 346,474 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,931,795 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $682,511,000 after buying an additional 161,202 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,722,885 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $653,600,000 after purchasing an additional 601,031 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ross Stores during the 4th quarter valued at $523,185,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,677,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $415,339,000 after purchasing an additional 68,518 shares during the period. 86.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

