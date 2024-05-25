Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

ROST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Ross Stores from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen upped their price target on Ross Stores from $173.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ross Stores from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ross Stores currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $156.58.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Ross Stores stock traded up $10.27 on Friday, reaching $142.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,641,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,725,999. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Ross Stores has a twelve month low of $100.66 and a twelve month high of $151.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $136.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.56.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Ross Stores will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $2.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Michael J. Hartshorn sold 21,056 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.14, for a total transaction of $3,056,067.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,488 shares in the company, valued at $16,616,788.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 10,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $1,567,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,711 shares in the company, valued at $9,155,806. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,097 shares of company stock valued at $10,396,178 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ross Stores by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Ross Stores by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Ross Stores by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,133 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 240 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 86.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ross Stores

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

