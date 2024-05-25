Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $300.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $310.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on WDAY. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Workday from $305.00 to $270.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Workday from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Workday from $293.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Workday from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $283.96.

Workday Stock Performance

WDAY traded down $39.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $220.91. The stock had a trading volume of 15,622,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,392,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $58.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $259.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.90. Workday has a one year low of $192.68 and a one year high of $311.28.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.20. Workday had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Workday’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Workday will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Workday

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.79, for a total value of $916,918.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 165,932 shares in the company, valued at $48,749,162.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 8,447 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.21, for a total value of $2,265,569.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,797,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 435,691 shares of company stock valued at $117,731,569. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Workday

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Workday by 333.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Workday by 215.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workday during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Workday by 1,750.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

