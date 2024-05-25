Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Shares of Rubellite Energy Inc. (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.55 and last traded at C$2.54. Approximately 22,201 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average daily volume of 32,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on RBY shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Rubellite Energy from C$3.80 to C$3.60 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$4.00 price objective on Rubellite Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Rubellite Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rubellite Energy

Rubellite Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$156.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.71.

Rubellite Energy (TSE:RBY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$27.22 million for the quarter. Rubellite Energy had a net margin of 23.07% and a return on equity of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rubellite Energy Inc. will post 0.4499121 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rubellite Energy

(Get Free Report)

Rubellite Energy Inc, an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of heavy crude oil from the Clearwater Formation in Eastern Alberta. The company operates in the Figure Lake area located in southwest of Lac La Biche, Alberta; the Marten Hills area is located in the northeast of Slave Lake; and the Ukalta area is located in the northeast of Edmonton, Alberta.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubellite Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubellite Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.