Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

RBCN stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.73. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 278. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.75. Rubicon Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.52 and a fifty-two week high of $2.25.

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

