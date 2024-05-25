Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 1,303 Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL) Stock

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors (NYSE:HQL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 1,303 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.50 per share, for a total transaction of $17,590.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,251,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,900,420.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,755 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.19 per share, for a total transaction of $493,173.45.

On Friday, May 10th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 57,862 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.86 per share, for a total transaction of $801,967.32.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,986 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $150,508.20.

On Monday, May 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 10,713 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $145,911.06.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 26,274 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.46 per share, for a total transaction of $353,648.04.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 16,573 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.13 per share, for a total transaction of $217,603.49.

On Friday, April 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 120,304 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,563,952.00.

On Wednesday, April 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 20,529 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $269,340.48.

On Monday, April 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,022 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.88 per share, for a total transaction of $26,043.36.

On Thursday, April 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 81,738 shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,046,246.40.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $13.44. 42,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,202. Abrdn Life Sciences Investors has a 1-year low of $11.34 and a 1-year high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.35.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.29%. This is a positive change from Abrdn Life Sciences Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 4.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 1.7% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 72,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abrdn Life Sciences Investors by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors Company Profile

Abrdn Life Sciences Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the life sciences sector, including the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, diagnostics, managed healthcare, medical equipment, hospitals, healthcare information technology and services, devices and supplies industries, and in agriculture and environmental management industries.

