SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 731 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ASML by 220.0% in the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ASML by 35.4% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ASML during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

ASML Stock Up 2.4 %

ASML stock traded up $21.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $956.22. The company had a trading volume of 685,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $377.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $936.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $847.80. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,056.34.

ASML Cuts Dividend

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a return on equity of 56.99% and a net margin of 27.23%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.73 billion. Analysts forecast that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ASML shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of ASML from $1,050.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. HSBC began coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of ASML from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,036.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ASML

About ASML

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASML? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.