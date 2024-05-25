SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $1.79 Million in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 34,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,794,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Balboa Wealth Partners increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 10,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 118.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCMB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.16. 26,067 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,961. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $48.56 and a 12-month high of $52.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.82.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

