SageView Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,054,820 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $14,400,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,611 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,368,826 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,181,849,000 after buying an additional 600,638 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 26,886,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,963,307,000 after buying an additional 1,490,997 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,426,529,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,862,880 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,631,021,000 after acquiring an additional 385,636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD traded up $5.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $166.36. 54,868,646 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 48,877,128. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 244.65, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 4.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $190.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $193.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total transaction of $3,025,026.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph A. Householder sold 6,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.08, for a total value of $1,367,501.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,151.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.73, for a total value of $3,025,026.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,554,602 shares in the company, valued at $290,290,831.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 165,650 shares of company stock valued at $31,761,199. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

See Also

