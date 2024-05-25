SageView Advisory Group LLC Takes $1.52 Million Position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 16,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 7,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,270,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,321. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.33 and a 1-year high of $58.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.197 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

