Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Receives $497.22 Average PT from Brokerages

Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $494.39.

Several research firms have issued reports on SAIA. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $528.00 to $473.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Saia from $565.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $400.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $498.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $481.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.71. Saia has a 1-year low of $274.75 and a 1-year high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The company had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $772.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia will post 15.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $407.00 per share, with a total value of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 129.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 920,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $403,275,000 after purchasing an additional 519,819 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Saia during the 4th quarter worth about $201,117,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Saia by 68.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 802,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,755,000 after purchasing an additional 325,031 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in Saia by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 663,265 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,655,000 after purchasing an additional 230,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Saia by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 211,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,759,000 after purchasing an additional 84,046 shares during the last quarter.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

