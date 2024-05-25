Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Salesforce by 333.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 130 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total value of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.46, for a total transaction of $4,506,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,371,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,017,500,536.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 636,344 shares of company stock worth $184,877,874 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Salesforce Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $6.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,325,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,819,083. The firm has a market cap of $263.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $274.60. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The CRM provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 11.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Salesforce in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $310.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.94.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Featured Stories

