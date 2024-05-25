SALT (SALT) 1-Day Volume Tops $4,704.92

SALT (SALT) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 25th. In the last week, SALT has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar. SALT has a market capitalization of $2.97 million and approximately $4,704.92 worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SALT token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SALT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00009211 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011527 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001384 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69,268.17 or 1.00005291 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00011473 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000067 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.14 or 0.00108483 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00003634 BTC.

SALT Token Profile

SALT is a token. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,999,995 tokens. The official website for SALT is www.saltlending.com. SALT’s official Twitter account is @saltlending and its Facebook page is accessible here. SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com.

Buying and Selling SALT

According to CryptoCompare, “SALT (SALT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SALT has a current supply of 120,000,000 with 119,999,995.19035298 in circulation. The last known price of SALT is 0.02471635 USD and is up 29.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $10,349.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.saltlending.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SALT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SALT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.