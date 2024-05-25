Sandy Luke Loutitt Buys 1,600 Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) Stock

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF – Get Free Report) Director Sandy Luke Loutitt bought 1,600 shares of Builders Capital Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$13,440.00.

Builders Capital Mortgage stock remained flat at C$8.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.66. Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.98.

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$8.95 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

