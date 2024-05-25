Sandy Luke Loutitt Buys 1,600 Shares of Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCF) Stock

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. (CVE:BCFGet Free Report) Director Sandy Luke Loutitt bought 1,600 shares of Builders Capital Mortgage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$8.40 per share, with a total value of C$13,440.00.

Builders Capital Mortgage Price Performance

Builders Capital Mortgage stock remained flat at C$8.71 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 855 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.64 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.66. Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. has a 52-week low of C$8.07 and a 52-week high of C$9.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$19.60 million and a PE ratio of 8.98.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Fundamental Research set a C$8.95 price objective on Builders Capital Mortgage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Builders Capital Mortgage

About Builders Capital Mortgage

(Get Free Report)

Builders Capital Mortgage Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders Capital Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.