SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) Position Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 187,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,706 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of SBA Communications worth $47,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in SBA Communications by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 159,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,908,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SBA Communications by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $276.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $266.00 to $253.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $285.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.25.

SBA Communications Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBAC traded down $0.70 on Friday, hitting $188.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 500,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,092. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $221.50. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $183.64 and a fifty-two week high of $258.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.59.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $657.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.08 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 20.61% and a negative return on equity of 10.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBA Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SBA Communications news, Director Mary S. Chan sold 1,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.99, for a total transaction of $430,966.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,007,549.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications Company Profile

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.