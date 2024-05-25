ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) to Post Q1 2026 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share, Sidoti Csr Forecasts

ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr increased their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of ScanSource in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 21st. Sidoti Csr analyst G. Burns now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for ScanSource’s current full-year earnings is $3.31 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for ScanSource’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.57 EPS.
ScanSource Stock Performance
NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $49.63 on Thursday. ScanSource has a twelve month low of $26.99 and a twelve month high of $50.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.51.
Institutional Trading of ScanSource
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ScanSource during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $128,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ScanSource in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in ScanSource by 23.3% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,927.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Charles Alexander Mathis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.15, for a total transaction of $47,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,959 shares in the company, valued at $563,866.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Browning sold 7,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $347,835.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,056,927.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,743 shares of company stock worth $454,202. Corporate insiders own 4.56% of the company’s stock.
About ScanSource
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ScanSource
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
- 3 Fintech Stocks With Good 2021 Prospects
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.