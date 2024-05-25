Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust (LON:SERE) Stock Price Up 1.9%

Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust Plc (LON:SERE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 65.09 ($0.83) and last traded at GBX 63.20 ($0.80). Approximately 256,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 185,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 62 ($0.79).

The company has a market capitalization of £84.79 million, a PE ratio of -1,056.67 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.94, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 9.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 62.66 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 65.96.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were issued a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.04%. Schroder European Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -8,333.33%.

SEREIT invests in European growth cities and regions. It is a UK closed-ended real estate investment company incorporated on 9 January 2015. The Company has a premium listing on the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and its shares have been trading on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (ticker: SERE) since 9 December 2015.

