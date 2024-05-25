Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment (LON:ATR) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $445.50

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc (LON:ATR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 445.50 ($5.66) and traded as high as GBX 455 ($5.78). Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment shares last traded at GBX 454 ($5.77), with a volume of 100,093 shares changing hands.

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £431.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,288.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 445.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 431.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Get Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment alerts:

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a GBX 11.50 ($0.15) dividend. This is an increase from Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s previous dividend of $11.00. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 11th. Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,428.57%.

Insider Activity at Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

About Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment

In other Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment news, insider Jasper Judd sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £21,476.28 ($27,295.73). In related news, insider Marion Sears acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 440 ($5.59) per share, for a total transaction of £44,000 ($55,922.72). Also, insider Jasper Judd sold 4,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 444 ($5.64), for a total transaction of £21,476.28 ($27,295.73). 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

(Get Free Report)

Schroders Investment Trusts – Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Company plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Schroder Unit Trusts Limited. The fund is co-managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited and Schroder Investment Management (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Asia Pacific countries excluding Japan.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders Investment Trusts - Schroder Asian Total Return Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.