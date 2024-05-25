Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Position Increased by Brogan Financial Inc.

Brogan Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report) by 32.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.3% of Brogan Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Brogan Financial Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 20,492,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,937,000 after buying an additional 1,714,519 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,509.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,943,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,811,000 after purchasing an additional 17,766,110 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,576,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,993,000 after purchasing an additional 119,381 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,653,000 after purchasing an additional 97,614 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,718,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,820 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $79.63. The stock had a trading volume of 248,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,737. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.51. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $62.87 and a twelve month high of $81.74. The firm has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 1.09.

About Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF

The Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (SCHM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of mid-cap stocks in the Dow Jones US Total Stock Market Index. SCHM was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.