Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Lowered by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC cut its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,096 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.09. 2,389,990 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,422,266. The firm has a market cap of $54.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.41. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $80.82.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.