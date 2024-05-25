Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director John Heinrich Sells 4,773 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) Director John Heinrich sold 4,773 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $28,399.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
John Heinrich also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, May 20th, John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $95,016.48.
Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,191. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.92.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
