Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Director John Heinrich Sells 4,773 Shares of Stock

Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS – Get Free Report) Director John Heinrich sold 4,773 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $28,399.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $447,243.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

John Heinrich also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sensus Healthcare alerts:

On Monday, May 20th, John Heinrich sold 15,227 shares of Sensus Healthcare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.24, for a total value of $95,016.48.

Sensus Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,389,191. Sensus Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $6.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $99.98 million, a PE ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sensus Healthcare ( NASDAQ:SRTS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.18. Sensus Healthcare had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 14.70%. The company had revenue of $10.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SRTS. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SRTS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRTS. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $247,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 5.0% in the third quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sensus Healthcare during the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Sensus Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

Sensus Healthcare, Inc, a medical device company, manufactures and sells radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. The company uses superficial radiation therapy, a low-energy X-ray technology in its portfolio of treatment devices. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers, including basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, as well as other skin conditions, such as keloids; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates an embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sensus Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensus Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.