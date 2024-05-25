Sepio Capital LP Buys 59,666 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH)

Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Free Report) by 217.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,666 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXH. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 73.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 41,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 17,732 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 9,473.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. Cidel Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,463,000 after purchasing an additional 16,447 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 634,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.98. The company had a trading volume of 72,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,175. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.16. Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $17.12 and a 1 year high of $21.48.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

