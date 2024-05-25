Sepio Capital LP Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sepio Capital LP lessened its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 788 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 2,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,648,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, VP Thomas P. Carey sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.40, for a total value of $501,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,944.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas Richard Deschutter sold 12,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.71, for a total transaction of $2,497,462.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,480 shares in the company, valued at $6,648,980.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,261 shares of company stock worth $5,724,959. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BR stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.54. 496,230 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,870. The company has a market capitalization of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $199.42 and its 200 day moving average is $197.93. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.54 and a 1 year high of $210.24.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 40.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 54.61%.

BR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $212.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadridge Financial Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

