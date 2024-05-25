Sepio Capital LP Has $2.28 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sepio Capital LP increased its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,338 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MA. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 58.1% in the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 10,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,319,000 after buying an additional 4,008 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in Mastercard by 8.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 20.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 297,155 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,647,000 after buying an additional 5,756 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Mastercard by 9.9% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 336,227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $133,116,000 after buying an additional 30,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Mastercard from $536.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Mastercard from $549.00 to $530.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Mastercard from $432.00 to $499.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $497.78.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE MA traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $451.18. 2,162,182 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,475,665. The business’s 50-day moving average is $464.37 and its 200-day moving average is $445.39. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $357.85 and a twelve month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.09. Mastercard had a return on equity of 183.70% and a net margin of 46.09%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 142,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.14, for a total transaction of $62,783,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,377,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,262,959.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total value of $3,736,447.92. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,672,828.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,785,580 shares of company stock valued at $812,239,407. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

