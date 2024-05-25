Sepio Capital LP Lowers Holdings in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Sepio Capital LP cut its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,416 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Kirby were worth $817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth $58,000. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kirby in the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kirby alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $325,561.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Dorman Lynn Strahan sold 3,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total value of $325,561.53. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,445.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard J. Alario sold 2,500 shares of Kirby stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.39, for a total transaction of $303,475.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,230.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,479 shares of company stock valued at $3,761,201 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KEX. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Kirby from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $126.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Kirby in a report on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Kirby from $131.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Kirby currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on Kirby

Kirby Trading Up 1.0 %

Kirby stock traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.39. The stock had a trading volume of 248,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,513. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $123.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.73.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The shipping company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $808.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.49 million. Kirby had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.96%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kirby Profile

(Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.