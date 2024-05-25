Sepio Capital LP Makes New $1.01 Million Investment in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH)

Sepio Capital LP purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 17,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VGSH. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

VGSH stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $57.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,270,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,800,321. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1 year low of $57.33 and a 1 year high of $58.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.00.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.197 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

