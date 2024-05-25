Sepio Capital LP Raises Stock Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Sepio Capital LP raised its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 1,976.9% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2,422.9% in the third quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total value of $3,798,363.84. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,721,676.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 12,820 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total transaction of $949,705.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 211,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,660,067.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 737,710 shares of company stock valued at $64,674,930. Company insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on NET shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $66.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $132.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.87.

Shares of NET traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,745,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,927,981. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.98 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.02. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 13.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

